Sioux Falls Taco Bell Building Getting New Hard Shell

The beloved Taco Bell on Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls is getting a facelift - or a new hard shell. We can't tell which.

The dine-in service is not operational during the construction but the drive-thru remains open. That's good. Those late-night Chalupa cravings are strong.

When asked how long the construction was expected to last, drive-thru attendant Devon said, "About a month." He then added, "I can't wait for this lobby to be open."

Beck & Hofer construction vehicles are on the scene and they do good work.

The heatwave forecasted for this week will be hotter than a fiery Dorito taco. Tuesday should hit 100 degrees while Wednesday is expected to hit a high of 102.

