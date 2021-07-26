Sioux Falls Taco Bell Building Getting New Hard Shell
The beloved Taco Bell on Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls is getting a facelift - or a new hard shell. We can't tell which.
The dine-in service is not operational during the construction but the drive-thru remains open. That's good. Those late-night Chalupa cravings are strong.
When asked how long the construction was expected to last, drive-thru attendant Devon said, "About a month." He then added, "I can't wait for this lobby to be open."
Beck & Hofer construction vehicles are on the scene and they do good work.
The heatwave forecasted for this week will be hotter than a fiery Dorito taco. Tuesday should hit 100 degrees while Wednesday is expected to hit a high of 102.
