Sioux Falls Suspect on the Run after Stealing and Crashing Truck

A car thief kept members of the Sioux Falls Police Department on their toes early Wednesday morning after the suspect allegedly stole a truck and led police on a chase during the overnight hours.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident first started around 2:15 AM on Wednesday (October 7). Police noticed the driver of a truck who was speeding and attempted to pull him over. During the chase, authorities discovered the truck being driven by the suspect had been stolen. Police tried several times to safely stop the vehicle in question but eventually ended the pursuit.

According to Dakota News Now, later in the morning, officers found the same stolen truck involved in the pursuit crashed on a hill on Madison Street, west of Marion Road.

The suspect was no longer at the crash site.

By the looks of this picture, I am guessing the driver was probably in search of a change of underwear after having an Ooooh S#!T moment behind the wheel before coming to a stop that left the truck hanging off the edge of what appears to be a retaining wall.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Sioux Falls PD used a drone around the crash scene to help in the search for the suspect who is still at large at this time.

Police are requesting if you have any further information that can help them locate the suspect involved in the early Wednesday morning stolen truck chase, you're encouraged to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now