Sioux Falls Sunfish Baseball Team in Need of Host Families

The inaugural season for the Sioux Falls Sunfish is quickly approaching and the team is in need of host families for the summer.

College players from all around the country will be coming to Sioux Falls to play for the Sunfish this summer and are in need of a place to stay. Host families receive season tickets, 10% off all merchandise, and they can participate in events such as appreciation night throughout the season.

Most players will arrive the week of May 20 and stay through the beginning of August. Those interested in helping out the Sunfish this season and open their houses to players can contact the Sunfish at 605-274-9900 or nick@siouxfallssunfish.com. A full list of expectations and host duties can be found here.

The Sioux Falls Sunfish were scheduled to begin to play in 2020 but pulled out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season will mark the first season for the collegiate wood bat club.

Augustana University's Karras Park will host Sunfish games this season. Season ticket information and single-game ticket prices are not currently available but will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to check the Sioux Falls Sunfish website for ticket information.

The 64-game season for the Sunfish will open the 2021 season on May 25 in Fremont, Nebraska. Sioux Falls will play its first home game on June 1 against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks.