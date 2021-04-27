Sioux Falls Sun Lovers, Here is the Best Sunscreens 2021 Edition

We have a relatively small window of time to enjoy the sunshine during our summers, so people have a habit of spending way too much time out in it. Besides, you've been holed up inside for what seems like forever.

It's no surprise that the minute we started having some sunny weather, people flocked outside like a swarm of locusts. Before you and the kids head out into the yard, for a day of play, running through sprinklers, or pooling it, make sure you're covered - -with sunscreen that is. The problem sometimes comes down to A) the type of sunscreen, B) getting your kids to wear it, and last, but not least, C) cost.

Get our free mobile app

Consumer Reports (CR) tries to find the best sunscreens at a cost that will take less away from your pool toy budget. Nine products out of the top ten are $20 or less.

That doesn't mean they don't list the expensive ones, but the best buy category is the one I always shop from and they've been really good.

Of course, it is often said that the best sunscreen, is the one you'll actually use. So in testing these products CR's goal is to find ones that provide superior protection from sunburn, skin cancer, and wrinkles, (The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a product with an SPF of 30 or higher) as well as are pleasant-smelling and comfortable to wear.

Here are the Top 10 Sunscreens for 2021.

Sources: Consumer Reports