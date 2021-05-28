Sioux Falls Summer Watering Schedule Stage One

I have never been much a lawn watering kind of person. I mean if it was my lawn and my house it would be a different story. When I first moved into the house I've lived in for 25 years I fed it, watered it, talked to it, tucked it in at night - -well, you get the idea.

I always thought I'd have enough jing to someday buy it from my landlord. Unfortunately, due to life happening, that just never occurred. But that's alright, a lot of people rent homes forever.

I'm the kind of person who can't wait until the lawn goes dormant in July. It stops growing, no need for regular mowing, ah--that's the life!

But there are plenty of Sioux Falls lawn lovers who care about the look, feel, and condition of the grass growing in their yards. It is for them that the City of Sioux Falls puts together a year-round watering schedule and right now we're in Stage 1 of that schedule.

What does that mean?

According to Trent Lubbers the Utility Operations Administrator for the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Division, "It’s important for us to use the resources we have wisely and to conserve water when possible".

The Stage 1 watering schedule applies to all residential, commercial, industrial, and City facilities. This is the schedule that must be followed:

Watering lawns is prohibited from 12 P.M. (Noon) to 5 P.M.

Users with even-numbered addresses can water lawns on even-numbered days.

Users with odd-numbered addresses can water lawns on odd-numbered days.

You can still water gardens, vegetables, flowers, shrubbery, trees, ground covers, plants, and vines any time of the day if you use a non-leaking hose with a handheld nozzle that shuts off when released.

For more information and ways for you to save water, and a few bucks, check out the City of Sioux Falls Water Conservation Page.

Source: City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Conservation