Sioux Falls Summer Food Service Program Serving Hungry Kids

Most children look forward to the end of the school year and summer vacation. Many families are planning summer getaways that range from the simple to the very elaborate. And some families are just wondering where their next meal will come from.

During the school year, over 22 million children receive free or reduced-cost lunches through the National School Lunch program. However, when school is out for the summer, only about 4 million kids get those meals. This is where summer food gap programs come in.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire will be the host locations of a Sioux Falls Summer Food Service program now through the beginning of the fall school season.

Breakfast will be available from 8 to 9 AM and lunch from 10:45 AM to 12:45 PM at the 14th Street Learning Center at 824 E. 14th Street.

A snack will be available from 3 to 4 PM and dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Eastside Learning Center at 700 S. Sneve Avenue and also at the Horizon Club, 3540 North 4th Avenue.

Children 18 years of age and younger can get a free meal at those locations at the designated times.

For more information see the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire online , on Facebook or call Lisa Verdin at 605-306-5335.