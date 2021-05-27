Sioux Falls Summer Events Desperately Need You!

After a year and a half of having next-to-nothing going on community event-wise, this summer is going to go full blast. But there is a problem. In order for these activities to be the fun happenings we remember, volunteers are needed. A lot of volunteers!

Most of the fundraising opportunities for charitable organizations were canceled last year and they are hoping to make up some of the funds they lost last year. Many Sioux Falls non-profits rely on these special events to meet financial obligations.

Just think about all of the family fun events you've attended in the past. From musical performances at the Levitt Shell and Washington Pavilion, plays at the Orpheum theater, Family Park Fishing Saturdays, and tons of activities at the Outdoor Campus and Butterfly House. And, that is just a shortlist of places needing volunteer help this summer.

Susie Ryks from the Helpline Center says that right now, "in the Sioux Empire alone there are over 600 open volunteer opportunities". Sadie Swier from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. indicated they are looking for at least 150 volunteers for events like Riverfest and the Eastbank Block Parties.

The State Theatre is also a non-profit organization that relies on volunteers to keep it running. Steve Dahlmeier, State Theatre General Manager says they usually show 10 shows over a weekend and "would love to have 3 volunteers per show". This is a chance for you to see some great movies, eat some delicious popcorn, and help people enjoy the gorgeous historic Sioux Falls theater!

Volunteers play a huge part in keeping our city and its events humming, So if you've got some time to share and an interest in all the events coming to Sioux Falls this summer, you would be so appreciated when you sign up!

For more information call 211, see the Helpline Center, and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

Source: Dakota News Now