Sioux Falls Student’s Documentary Airing On C-SPAN

According to a recent press release via C-SPAN, a Lincoln High School student has taken second place at a national contest.

Sean Baker won second place with his documentary entitled "America's Creative Economy: The Impact of Covid-19." This documentary will air on C-SPAN throughout today, April 15.

Sean received $1,500 in prize money for the documentary which can be viewed HERE.

The prize-winning documentary talks about the arts and how our local community has been impacted by the current pandemic.

This annual competition invites all middle and high school students to submit a short documentary.

"C-SPAN, in cooperation with cable television partners, asked students to join the national conversation on the challenges our country is facing with the theme: "Explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021."Despite the unique challenges brought about by COVID-19 this year, more than 2,300 students across the country participated in the contest. C-SPAN received over 1,200 entries from 43 states and Washington, D.C."

The most popular documentary topics that were featured for this contest were :

· Health Care (14.9%)

· Environmental and Energy Policy (14.6%)

· Equal Rights and Equity (13.5%)

· Criminal Justice/Policing (7.6%)

· Education (7.5%)

Sean Baker was selected among 299 students from across the country winning a total of $100,000. C-SPAN is awarding one grand prize, four first prizes, sixteen-second prizes, thirty-two third prizes, and ninety-seven honorable mention prizes.

These selected videos will receive cash awards ranging from $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively.