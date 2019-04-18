Sioux Falls Student Suspended for Having Knife at School

Obviously having any kind of a weapon on school grounds these days is going to get you in trouble. That's one lesson a Sioux Falls Memorial Middle School student learned earlier this week.

KSFY TV is reporting that a 14-year-old Sioux Falls boy was arrested on Monday, (April 15) for bringing a pocket knife with him to school that day.

Sioux Falls Police told KSFY that members of the Memorial staff observed the boy on a cell phone towards the end of the school day. Having a cell phone in class is also against school policy. The boy was eventually summoned to the office by the administrative staff, at which time they asked the student to please empty out all of his pockets. In the process of doing so, the staff found the student was in possession of a 4-inch knife with a folding blade.

As a result, the student has been suspended for having a weapon on school property.

According to KSFY, no students or teachers were harmed or threatened during Monday's incident.

Source: KSFY TV