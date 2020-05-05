Sioux Falls Street Construction Schedule – May 2020

As the saying goes, there are only two seasons in South Dakota, winter and road construction. Sure, there is a little disruption in our travels as we try to navigate through the sea of orange cones, but the end result is usually worth the hassle.

Here are the newest repair schedule and road closures from the city of Sioux Falls street department:

Marion Road Water Main Extension Project from Benson Road to 54th Street North

Beginning on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, construction will begin to repair a water main valve at Marion Road and Benson Road. The work is anticipated to be completed in three days. Traffic will remain open in all directions and traffic control will be in place.

Beginning on Thursday, May 7, 2020, construction will begin for installation of new water main valves along Marion Road between Benson Road and south of 54th Street North. The work is anticipated to be complete in two weeks.

Marion Road between Benson Road and 54th Street North will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, May 7, 2020. Traffic will be detoured along 60th Street North, Career Avenue, and Benson Road. Traffic control will be in place.

Lane Closure - Tomar Road

Beginning on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, storm drainage repairs will take place on Tomar Road at Tomar Lane. Lane widths will be narrowed through the work zone and traffic will be maintained at all times. This work is expected to be complete in approximately one week.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.