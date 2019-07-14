The Sioux Falls Storm are kings of indoor football again after defeating the Arizona Rattlers to win the franchise's 11th championship.

Sioux Falls made its 10th straight championship appearance but was seeking its first title since 2017. The Storm lost to Arizona and Iowa in the last two championship games. On Saturday night (July 13), the Storm found themselves back on top.

But it wasn't an easy task.

In front of a full crowd at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the Storm fell behind by ten points with 13 minutes left to play in the 3rd quarter. Lorenzo Brown brought the Storm back throwing three touchdown passes and leading the team on a 28-15 run to close out the championship 56-53. Brown was named United Bowl MVP after going 15-19 for 200 yards and five touchdowns.

2019 marked the 20th year of the Sioux Falls Storm (AKA Sioux Falls Cobras in 2000). In the 20 year history of the team, Sioux Falls made the postseason 17 times, played in a championship game 15 times, and has now won 11 of those title games.