The Sioux Falls Storm defeated the Iowa Barnstormers 52-50 on Saturday (June 29) night to punch its ticket to the United Bowl for the 10th consecutive year.

Indoor football has had one consistent powerhouse over the last 16 years with the Storm. Sioux Falls will play in its 10th consecutive United Bowl championship game, but the run continues even further back. The Storm will appear in a title game for the 15th time in the last 16 years. The only year in the stretch the team didn't make the championship game was in 2009 when the IFL took away five wins due to an insurance violation.

The Storm holds a 10-4 overall record in championship games. They have dropped the last two United Bowl championships to Arizona (2017) and Iowa (2018).

Sioux Falls will have a return bout with the Arizona Rattlers for the Indoor Football League's championship. Arizona defeated Nebraska 62-45 on Saturday (June 29) to secure the right to host the United Bowl.

Arizona defeated Sioux Falls 50-41 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the 2017 title game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Sioux Falls is 2-5 all-time against Arizona since the Rattlers entered the league in 2017. Arizona beat Sioux Falls 58-40 (March 31) and 63-50 (April 27) this season.

The 2019 United Bowl championship game between Arizona and Sioux Falls will be played on Saturday, July 13th at 8:00 PM CT at the Gila River Arena in Glendale.