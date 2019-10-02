Sioux Falls Storm to Continue Under New Ownership
The Sioux Falls Storm will be under new ownership as Todd Tryon has elected to sell the team.
The announcement was made on Wednesday (October 2) afternoon. Three local families have pooled together to purchase the team from Tryon. The new ownership group is comprised of:
- Jason Headlee - President/Owner
- Valerie Headlee - Owner
- Stephanie Richter - Vice President/Owner
- David Richter - Owner
- Amber Garry - Owner
- Patrick Garry - Owner
Tryon announced as part of the press conference that Kurtiss Riggs will remain as the head coach of the team.
Riggs also talked about the impact that Tryon had on the franchise but noted how excited he is about the future of the team.
The Sioux Falls Storm will begin its 20th season in February 2020 as members of the Indoor Football League.