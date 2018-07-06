Sioux Falls Storm Going for 11th Championship Title Saturday

If you're a fan of the indoor football league, you already know that Sioux Falls has its own version of the New England Patriots. The Sioux Falls Storm and their fans can certainly relate to the success the New England Patriots have tasted over the past decade or so in the NFL.

The Storm is looking to make history again as they go for their 11th championship title Saturday, (July 7) when they take on the Iowa Barnstormers in the United Bowl at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game kicks off at 7:05 that night.

The Storm, with 10 championship rings under the belt already in franchise history are looking to add another title this weekend. KSFY TV is reporting that both teams enter the contest with a record of (12-3) so, in theory, it should be a fairly evenly matched game.

Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs told KSFY sports , "The team tends to play well on the road, so they're hoping to come out with the win."

The Storm last won the IFL title when they defeated the Spokane Empire 55-34 back in 2016. This weekend the team will be playing in their 14th championship game after spending a total of 19 seasons in a combination of the NIFL, UIF and IFL indoor football leagues.

KSFY reports that Storm fans unable to make the trek to Des Moines can watch the contest at a special viewing party this Saturday night in the Eastway Lounge, located inside Eastway Bowl on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls.

Good luck to Kurtiss Riggs and his crew this Saturday as they look to bring home the IFL trophy to Sioux Falls yet again!

Source: KSFY TV

