Sioux Falls Storm Announcer Resigns After 20 Years with Team

The Sioux Falls Storm have been in Sioux Falls for a couple of decades and as long as they have been around, Rich Roste has been calling games.

The long-time Sioux Falls Storm play-by-play announcer has announced that he has resigned from the team effective immediately.

He took to Facebook to make the announcement and share what led to his resignation.

You always knew you got a couple of things when you turned into a Rich Roste broadcast, you would get a knowledge dude, calling a game he loved and for a team, he cared a lot about.

It is unfortunate that Roste wasn't taken care of better and this was the end result and we wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavors.

Currently, the Sioux Falls Storm doesn't have a radio partner and have been streaming their games on YouTube.

The Sioux Falls Storm play on Saturday against Bismarck at the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 7:05 PM.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Storm, their upcoming schedule, and tickets to upcoming games, you can visit their website.