Sioux Falls Stores Offer ‘At-Risk’ Shopping Hours

During our current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more than apparent that it will become increasingly important to protect the most vulnerable in our population. The elderly and immuno-suppressed among us are particularly susceptible to the ravages of this unseen and barely understood illness.

To that end, a number of businesses in Sioux Falls are implementing reduced hours (so that staff can adequately cleanse the premises) and offering special shopping times for vulnerable members of the community.

Fareway Foods will be open from 8 AM to 9 AM for those 65 and older. They have also announced reduced hours from 9 AM to 7 PM.

Target's hours are 7 AM to 9 PM. Every Wednesday morning from 7 to 8 AM is reserved for shopping time for the elderly or those with underlying health issues and compromised immune systems.

Dollar General - Store hours vary according to their website, but the first shopping hour each morning is open to seniors and others considered at-risk. You can use their store locator to determine the hours at a store closest to you.

It would be fantastic if more Sioux Falls businesses followed suit, and hopefully, they will.

