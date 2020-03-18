Sioux Falls Stores Offer ‘At-Risk’ Shopping Hours
During our current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more than apparent that it will become increasingly important to protect the most vulnerable in our population. The elderly and immuno-suppressed among us are particularly susceptible to the ravages of this unseen and barely understood illness.
To that end, a number of businesses in Sioux Falls are implementing reduced hours (so that staff can adequately cleanse the premises) and offering special shopping times for vulnerable members of the community.
- Fareway Foods will be open from 8 AM to 9 AM for those 65 and older. They have also announced reduced hours from 9 AM to 7 PM.
- Target's hours are 7 AM to 9 PM. Every Wednesday morning from 7 to 8 AM is reserved for shopping time for the elderly or those with underlying health issues and compromised immune systems.
- Dollar General - Store hours vary according to their website, but the first shopping hour each morning is open to seniors and others considered at-risk. You can use their store locator to determine the hours at a store closest to you.
It would be fantastic if more Sioux Falls businesses followed suit, and hopefully, they will.
You can find comprehensive COVID-19 information right here on this website under the Coronavirus news tab.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app