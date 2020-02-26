Sioux Falls State Theatre Hopes to Re-Open by Mid-2020

With any luck at all, the city of Sioux Falls will be able to add one more theatre to its lineup of performing houses by year's end.

The re-opening of the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is inching closer to becoming a reality.

The much-anticipated State Theatre renovation project, which at times appears to be closely resembling the recently completed Sioux City, Iowa I-29 road construction project in terms of completion time, is finally nearing an end.

As Dakota News Now reports, the State Theatre witnessed major renovations throughout 2019. To date, the theatre has received about $5 million from the City of Sioux Falls and Denny Sanford.

Steven Dahlmeier, the State Theatre's General Manager, told Dakota News Now, "The stencil work all of the detailed painting that goes in up along the ceiling, around the proscenium, the organ chambers All of that detail work took quite a while. The work that our painters have done and subcontractors have brought it back to life and it's exciting to see all the detail on how it was back in 1926 when it opened."

Next up on the docket for the State Theatre, is to finish out the floor, leveling it out to get it ready for recliner seats that'll be going in later this Spring. Once that work is completed, Dakota News Now reports crews will turn their attention to the stage to get it prepared for the curtain, and the screen that'll be going up.

The final phase of the State Theatre project will include renovating the upper balcony. About $2.5 million is still needed to complete that aspect of the project.

As Dakota News Now reports, the plan is to have the main level open this year, and then the balcony, once they receive the additional funds needed to finish the balconies renovation.

When the theatre does open its doors again, it will be able to show movies 7 days a week, and the public will have initial access to the main floor and the concessions area.

Plenty of volunteers will be needed to help run operations once the State Theatre is back in business.

Those interested in volunteering can find out more here.

Source: Dakota News Now

