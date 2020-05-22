Sioux Falls ‘State Theatre’ Gets Beer and Wine License

Once the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls opens its doors again, their patrons will be able to do more than enjoy the various events. Guests will also be able to check out performances while enjoying an ice-cold beer or a glass of wine.

The Sioux Falls City Council helped to make that possible on Tuesday night (May 19) when they unanimously approved a license, allowing the theatre to serve beer and wine.

State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland told Dakota News Now, the recent vote is a great benefit for guests at their evening events.

"It's been a really exciting year for the State Theatre and this is just another thing to keep everyone excited and another thing we can offer patrons when they walk through the door" according to Weiland.

Dakota News Now reports that beer and wine will be available at the discretion of theatre management.

The State Theatre will make alcohol sales available during most of their evening performances.

Weiland told Dakota News Now the only time the theatre would not have alcohol available for sale would be during their family film series.

If you've been a long-time resident of Sioux Falls, like me, you might remember a theatre back in the '80s called Stars and Steins? That was always a fun place to chill, see a show, and sip on a cold brew.

It will be great to have a place like that again in Sioux Falls.

Another popular Sioux Falls theater, Westmall 7, also applied for a beer and wine license in April of 2019. However, the city council failed to approve the Westmall 7 theater's request.

According to Dakota News Now, some of the stumbling blocks that led to the refusal of that license included; concerns some councilors had regarding nearby youth activities close to the theater, and the lack of a clear business plan and security plan on the part of the theater.

The Westmall 7 theater plans to reopen its doors to the public on Friday (May 22) after being closed for a brief period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westmall 7 theater owner Todd Frager, told Dakota News Now that he intends to reapply for another application for a beer and wine license sometime in the future.

Source: Dakota News Now