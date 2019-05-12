Sioux Falls Stampede Win Game 2 in Overtime Thriller

The Sioux Falls Stampede have a 2-0 lead in the Clark Cup Finals after a huge win in Game 2.

It would take two overtimes to settle the contest and with 3:56 left to go in the second OT, the Stampede scored and would go on to win 3-2.

The resiliency of this team is something their head coach Scott Owens has spoke about all year and with a great mix of talent and desire, this has become a very special group.

The series now shifts to Chicago where the Stampede will have a chance to capture yet another Clark Cup title.