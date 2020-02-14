Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Dog Races

Note: There will be a hockey game too.

The Sioux Falls Stampede have gained national attention over the years not only as a championship USHL club but for fan support and fan entertainment. And when other cold-climate cities invent ways to break up the dark hour months here in Sioux Falls we let the hounds take center ice for the 13th Annual Wiener Dog Races.

Sorry, no Beagles, Bassets, Whippets or Salukis allowed.

The list of events for Saturday's festivities at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is endless all beginning with tailgating and the Bounce Around Inflatables Kids Zone. The entire night is dedicated to those with two-inch legs and long tails.

Sioux Falls Stampede

The Stampede players who face off against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 PM will be sporting their Fighting Wiener Dog jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

