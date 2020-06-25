Sioux Falls Stampede ‘Take My Jersey’ Event Goes Virtual

Just like so many other organizations over the last few months, the Sioux Falls Stampede are having to take their latest event virtual as well.

The 2020 Sioux Falls Stampede 'Take My Jersey' Event has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will raffling off a select number of their 2019-2020 alternate third jerseys with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Stampede jerseys are so popular around Sioux Falls that you most likely have seen one at some point and these would be a great addition to your collection or a great first jersey.

The jerseys will be awarded in a "first drawn, first selection process ending on Monday June 29 at 6 PM CT.

Additionally, the top five individuals who spend the most money will get 10 FREE raffle tickets in the drawing.

The following jerseys are available for raffle:

#2 Brandon Chabrier

#3 Cam Boudreau

#5 Valtteri Piironen

#7 Chase Foley

#10 Will Dineen

#12 Sebastian Miedema

#13 Garrett Pinoniemi

#14 Josh Phillips

#19 Sam Stange

#21 Nick Anderson

#22 Ian Malcolmson

#26 Jakub Lewandowski

#27 Tyler Coffey

#6 Blank Jersey - game issued

The Sioux Falls Stampede had their season postponed in March then later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were not able to complete the 2019-2020 season.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede and their upcoming season, you can visit their website.