Sioux Falls Stampede Selects Nine in 2020 USHL Phase I Draft

The Sioux Falls Stampede has selected nine players as part of the 2020 USHL Phase I Draft.

Players from Massachusetts, North Dakota, Michigan, California, Maryland, Edmonton (Alberta), Trois-Rivières (Quebec), and Kirkland (Quebec) were drafted by the Stampede as part of the Phase I Draft. The Phase I Draft is the "futures" age part of the USHL Draft involving athletes that are under 17 and born in 2004. Each player will be eligible to play for the Stampede as early as next season.

Sioux Falls selected five forwards and four defensemen during the Phase I Draft.

1st Round: Ryan Healey, Defensemen, Hull, Massachusetts

2nd Round: Jaksen Panzer, Forward, Grand Forks, North Dakota

4th Round: Justin Varner, Forward, Shelby Township, Michigan

5th Round: Kazimier Sobieski, Defenseman, South Deerfield, Massachusetts

6th Round: Tristan Luneau, Defenseman, Trois-Rivières, Quebec

7th Round: Merril Steenari, Forward, Aliso Viejo, California

8th Round: Micah Berger, Forward, Bethesda, Maryland

9th Round: Carson Brisson, Defensemen, Edmonton, Alberta

10th Round: Markus Vidicek, Forward, Kirkland, Quebec

Sioux Falls and the rest of the USHL will continue the draft process on Tuesday with Phase II. Phase II of the draft includes all players that are eligible to play junior hockey that is currently not protected by a team in the league. The draft process continues until teams have filled a roster of 45 players.

The Stampede has announced that they will share Phase II draft picks on its Twitter account starting at 1:00 PM on Tuesday (May 5).

Source: Sioux Falls Stampede