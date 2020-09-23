Sioux Falls Stampede Select Three Players in USHL Dispersal Draft

The USHL season was cut short like so many leagues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now as they gear up for the 2020-2021 season, teams are trying to compile their rosters in a much more virtual world and bring in as much talent as possible as they try to get back on the ice.

The Sioux Falls Stampede did that this week as they added three players from the USHL Dispersal Draft.

Sioux Falls selected defenseman Garrett Sundquist and forwards Michael Citara and Tyler Haskins.

They were all selected with the ninth pick of the 2020 USHL Dispersal Draft out of a pool of 55 players.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Stampede on the additions to their rosters.

The Sioux Falls Stampede announced the selection of three players from the United States Hockey League (USHL) dispersal draft of protected players of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitols held Monday. Veteran defenseman Garrett Sundquist and forwards Michael Citara and Tyler Haskins were three of 55 players selected with the ninth overall pick in the draft. Sundquist, a 6-foot-3-inch defenseman from South Glastonbury, Conn., competed in 46 games with the RoughRiders last season, scoring six points off one goal and five assists with a plus-16 rating. He is committed to play collegiately at Providence College. Citara, a former USHL Phase 1 draft selection of the RoughRiders, is from New Hope, Pa. and Providence College commit. He stands at 5-foot-11-inches and scored 53 goals and 51 assists for 104 points with Mount St. Charles Academy (18U AAA) last season. Haskins played in three games for the Madison Capitols last season, while primarily suiting up for Chicago Mission 16U AAA (HPHL 16U) squad. He tallied four goals and 11 assists for 15 points as a sixteen-year-old. The three players will join the Herd for training camp and compete for a roster spot beginning on September 28. The USHL announced the suspension of operations of the two Eastern Conference clubs on September 18 for the 2020-21 season, citing the damage done by the August 2020 derecho storm to ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids and the COVID-19 restrictions in Madison. All selected players rights will return to the original club during the 2021-22 season.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede, you can visit their website on news surrounding the team and the upcoming season.