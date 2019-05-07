Sioux Falls Stampede Select 21 Players During USHL Phase II Draft

The Sioux Falls Stampede are getting ready to play for another USHL Clark Cup, but while they are preparing the team has selected 21 players as part of the USHL Phase II Draft.

Phase II of the USHL Draft is open to players that are eligible to play junior hockey (1999-2003 birth years) and don't have their rights tied to a USHL team. Phase I of the draft was completed earlier this year.

23 rounds took place during Phase II, with teams having the option to select a player or to pass. Sioux Falls took 21 players and the team did not have a pick until the 4th round. All players selected will report for the Stampede tryout camp this upcoming September.

2019 Sioux Falls Stampede Phase II Draft Results

Round, Pick, Name, Position

Round 4, 55: Nick Anderson, RD

Round 4, 56: Brian Carrabes, F

Round 4, 59: Phillip Tornqvist, RD

Round 5, 72: Kyle McClellan, G

Round 6, 87: Matthew Crasa, C/RW

Round 7, 106: Nate Schweitzer, RD

Round 8, 120: Matt Guerra, C

Round 10, 151: Justin Dauphinais, C

Round 11, 166: Grant Adams, G

Round 12, 181: Timo Bakos, C

Round 13, 196: Luke Wellandt, C

Round 14, 211: Joseph Nagle, RD

Round 15, 226: Lauri Sertti, LD

Round 16, 241: Nathan Reid, G

Round 17, 256: Fillip Karlsson-Tagtstrom, C

Round 18, 271: James Rayhill, RD

Round 19, 286: Semyon Poduruyev, F

Round 20, 301: Clint Levens, F

Round 21, 316: Josepeh Blackley, LD

Round 22, 331: Arseniy Sergeev, G

Round 23, 346: Brett Oberle, LD

Sioux Falls begins the USHL Clark Cup Final at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday night.