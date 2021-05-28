The Sioux Falls Stampede were busy during the USHL's Phase II draft as the team selected18 total players from around the world.

Sioux Falls selected 10 forwards, five defensemen, and three goalies as part of their 2021 USHL Phase II Draft. The team started off the draft by selecting goaltender Isak Posch out of Umea, Sweden. Posch is a St. Cloud hockey commit and was selected with the second overall pick.

Posch isn't the only international player selected this year. Four other international draftees will be coming to Sioux Falls. Players from Latvia, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Canada will all be coming to town.

Get our free mobile app

All of the players selected in this year's Phase II draft must have been born in 2001 or after. Each of the players selected by the Stampede will compete for a roster spot as tryout camp and the offseason programs begin in June.

2021 Sioux Falls Stampede Phase II Draft Picks

1st Round: Isak Posch, Goaltender, Umea Sweden

2nd Round: Samuel Harris, Forward, Carlsbad California

2nd Round: Seth Bernard-Docker, Defenseman, Canmore Alberta

3rd Round: Gustavs Ozolins, Defenseman, Riga Latvia

4th Round: Luke Kron, Forward, Andover Minnesota

5th Round: Raymond Fust, Forward, Reverole Switzerland

6th Round: Jack Reimann, Forward, Ham Lake Minnesota

6th Round: Evan Konyen, Forward, Mars Pennsylvania

7th Round: Dominik Wasik, Goaltender, Superior Colorado

8th Round: Adam Zlnka, Forward, Detva Slovakia

9th Round: Paul Minnehan, Forward, Cypress California

10th Round: Evan Murr, Defenseman, Stillwater Minnesota

12th Round: Owen Parker, Goaltender, Buffalo New York

13th Round: Aaron Pionk, Forward, Hermantown Minnesota

14th Round: Cole Miller, Defenseman, Highlands Ranch Colorado

15th Round: Nicholas Peluso, Forward, Rochester New York

16th Round: Rylan Brady, Forward, Jackson Michigan

17th Round: Howie Moore, Defenseman, Mounds View Minnesota

More information about each draft pick, and information about the offseason programs and 2021-22 season, can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede.