Sioux Falls Stampede Pink in the Rink Event This Friday

The Sioux Falls Stampede has one of their most important events of the year this week at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

On Friday, the Sioux Falls Stampede will host their annual Pink in the Rink event that benefits the American Cancer Society and helps raise awareness for breast cancer.

The game will start at 7:05 and the entire rink will be transformed into a "pink rink".

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Pink in the Rink T-shirt and there will be numerous events throughout the night to raise money.

Other activities will include a pregame ceremony to honor cancer survivors, there will be a moment in the second period where fans will hold signs that say "I Fight For _____", and there will be online auctions as well.

Fans can get tickets for the event at the KELOLAND Box Office at the Premier Center and online.

For more information on the Pink in the Rink event, the Sioux Falls Stampede, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.