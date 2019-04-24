Sioux Falls Stampede Lead in Semifinal Series with Win

The Sioux Falls Stampede in game-2 of the Clark Cup Playoffs Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, scoreless after one then the exploded with four goals in the second period. Skating away with a 6-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

No score after one period of play Sioux Falls really put the heat on the Blackhawks as Jared Westcott got things going for the first goal of the night. Follow that by just a couple of minutes and Jami Krannila lit the lamp. Then it was Brian Chambers making it 3-0 for the Stampede.

Both teams felt chipping throughout the night as the Black Hawks spent 70 minutes in the penalty box.

Sioux Falls out shot Waterloo 15-5 in the third and 31-29 in the game.

With the win the Stampede now lead the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 set for 7:05 PM tonight at the Premier Center.