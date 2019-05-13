The Sioux Falls Stampede have taken a 2-0 lead in the Clark Cup Finals and as they try to close out the series in Chicago, they want to make sure they have as many fans there as possible.

The organization has put together a fan bus to try and bring as much of the home ice advantage on the road as they can.

The bus will travel to Chicago for Game 3 and if necessary, a Game 4.

The package will include travel, hotel and ticket to the game.

If the Stampede are able to close out this series, it will be their third Clark Cup Title in the history of the organization.