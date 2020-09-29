Sioux Falls Stampede Announce 2020-2021 Regular Season Schedule
The Sioux Falls Stampede will play three exhibitions and 27 regular-season home games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with fans in attendance.
Sioux Falls announced its season schedule today that featured 30 different home dates. The club also says that their intention is to play with fans in the stands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exhibition play begins the weekend of October 16 and 17 when the Herd hosts Sioux City (16th) and Fargo (17th). Sioux Falls will then host Sioux City again on October 30 to close out the preseason.
The Stampede will open the regular season on the road in Des Moines on November 5th. The first regular-season home game will be played on Saturday, November 14 against Fargo. In total, the Stampede will play 54 regular-season games against Western Conference opponents. The team will not play anyone from the Eastern Conference due to a league-wide initiative of limiting travel as much as possible.
Sioux Falls Stampede 2020-2021 Schedule:
- October 16: vs. Sioux City (Exhibition)
- October 17: vs. Fargo (Exhibition)
- October 23: @ Sioux City (Exhibition)
- October 30: vs. Sioux City (Exhibition)
- November 5: @ Des Moines
- November 13: @ Fargo
- November 14: vs. Fargo
- November 20: vs. Omaha
- November 21: vs. Sioux City
- November 25: vs. Des Moines
- November 27: @ Fargo
- November 28: vs. Sioux City
- December 4: @ Waterloo
- December 8: @ Des Moines
- December 12: vs. Fargo
- December 13: vs. Lincoln
- December 18: @ Lincoln
- December 19: vs. Waterloo
- December 26: vs. Fargo
- December 31: vs. Fargo
- January 2: @ Fargo
- January 8: vs. Waterloo
- January 9: vs. Waterloo
- January 15: vs. Sioux City
- January 16: @ Sioux City
- January 22: @ Omaha
- January 23: @ Omaha
- January 29: @ Lincoln
- January 30: @ Sioux City
- January 31: @ Sioux City
- February 5: vs. Tri-City
- February 6: vs. Tri-City
- February 12: vs. Lincoln
- February 14: @ Sioux City
- February 19: @ Des Moines
- February 20: @ Tri-City
- February 21: @ Try-City
- February 27: vs. Omaha
- February 28: vs. Omaha
- March 5: @ Fargo
- March 6: @ Fargo
- March 12: vs. Des Moines
- March 13: vs. Des Moines
- March 16: vs. Lincoln
- March 19: @ Tri-City
- March 20: @ Tri-City
- March 21: @ Omaha
- March 24: @ Sioux City
- March 26: vs. Sioux City
- March 27: vs. Fargo
- April 2: vs. Tri-City
- April 3: vs. Tri-City
- April 9: @ Waterloo
- April 10: @ Waterloo
- April 17: @ Lincoln
- April 18: vs. Sioux City
- April 23: @ Lincoln
- April 24: vs. Lincoln
The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Sioux Falls Stampede will put in protocols to help keeps fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue will adhere to social distancing protocols and will sanitize the venue before and after each game. Fans will be encouraged to wear face coverings.
More information about the season schedule and COVID-19 protocols can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede.