Sioux Falls Stampede Announce 2020-2021 Regular Season Schedule

The Sioux Falls Stampede will play three exhibitions and 27 regular-season home games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with fans in attendance.

Sioux Falls announced its season schedule today that featured 30 different home dates. The club also says that their intention is to play with fans in the stands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition play begins the weekend of October 16 and 17 when the Herd hosts Sioux City (16th) and Fargo (17th). Sioux Falls will then host Sioux City again on October 30 to close out the preseason.

The Stampede will open the regular season on the road in Des Moines on November 5th. The first regular-season home game will be played on Saturday, November 14 against Fargo. In total, the Stampede will play 54 regular-season games against Western Conference opponents. The team will not play anyone from the Eastern Conference due to a league-wide initiative of limiting travel as much as possible.

Sioux Falls Stampede 2020-2021 Schedule:

October 16: vs. Sioux City (Exhibition)

October 17: vs. Fargo (Exhibition)

October 23: @ Sioux City (Exhibition)

October 30: vs. Sioux City (Exhibition)

November 5: @ Des Moines

November 13: @ Fargo

November 14: vs. Fargo

November 20: vs. Omaha

November 21: vs. Sioux City

November 25: vs. Des Moines

November 27: @ Fargo

November 28: vs. Sioux City

December 4: @ Waterloo

December 8: @ Des Moines

December 12: vs. Fargo

December 13: vs. Lincoln

December 18: @ Lincoln

December 19: vs. Waterloo

December 26: vs. Fargo

December 31: vs. Fargo

January 2: @ Fargo

January 8: vs. Waterloo

January 9: vs. Waterloo

January 15: vs. Sioux City

January 16: @ Sioux City

January 22: @ Omaha

January 23: @ Omaha

January 29: @ Lincoln

January 30: @ Sioux City

January 31: @ Sioux City

February 5: vs. Tri-City

February 6: vs. Tri-City

February 12: vs. Lincoln

February 14: @ Sioux City

February 19: @ Des Moines

February 20: @ Tri-City

February 21: @ Try-City

February 27: vs. Omaha

February 28: vs. Omaha

March 5: @ Fargo

March 6: @ Fargo

March 12: vs. Des Moines

March 13: vs. Des Moines

March 16: vs. Lincoln

March 19: @ Tri-City

March 20: @ Tri-City

March 21: @ Omaha

March 24: @ Sioux City

March 26: vs. Sioux City

March 27: vs. Fargo

April 2: vs. Tri-City

April 3: vs. Tri-City

April 9: @ Waterloo

April 10: @ Waterloo

April 17: @ Lincoln

April 18: vs. Sioux City

April 23: @ Lincoln

April 24: vs. Lincoln

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Sioux Falls Stampede will put in protocols to help keeps fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue will adhere to social distancing protocols and will sanitize the venue before and after each game. Fans will be encouraged to wear face coverings.

More information about the season schedule and COVID-19 protocols can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede.