The Sioux Falls Stampede has released its 2019 preseason schedule that features one game at the SCHEELS Iceplex.

Sioux Falls will start the preseason off on September 14 when the team travels to Omaha for the I-80 showcase. The Stampede will play Des Moines on the 14th at 3:00 PM and then turn around to play Lincoln on the 15th at 4:00 PM.

The SCHEELS Iceplex will host the lone home preseason game for the Stampede on September 20 as the Herd battle the Fargo Force. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Following the home date, Sioux Falls will go back on the road to take on Sioux City on September 21 at 6:00 PM.

Sioux Falls will open the regular season against Des Moines on September 28 at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The Stampede will open the home regular-season schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on October 11.