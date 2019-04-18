Sioux Falls Stampede Advance to Western Conference Finals

Sioux Falls Stampede know how to make a game exciting. Tuesday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center the Herd faced the Sioux City Musketeers in game-2 of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Ethan Phillips and Andre Reed light the lamp to tie in the third period and the game goes to overtime. And the fans got several extra minutes. How about another complete game? It would take four overtimes before Austen Swankler’s goal gives the Stampede their first round 3-2 win in the best of three series.

The Stampede and Musketeers would play the longest game in USHL history during the Tier I era, 6 hours and 52 minutes long. The game began at 7:05 PM and ended at 12:13 AM.

Sioux Falls outshot the Musketeers 52-41 on the night and finished 1-for-10 on the power play while the Musketeers were 0-for-7.

Sioux Falls advances to the Western Conference Semi-Final where they will play Waterloo starting this weekend at Young Arena.