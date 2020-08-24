Sioux Falls Stabbing Suspect Arrested in Wagner, South Dakota

Authorities have taken a man into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting that police in Wagner South Dakota arrested 32-year-old William Christopher Little of Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon (August 23) in Wagner.

Little is believed to be connected to the fatal stabbing of a Sioux Falls woman that happened Friday night (August 21) near the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

According to Dakota News Now, when police arrived Friday night, they found a woman with a stab wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect, Little, is currently being held on 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter charges.

The identity of the female victim has not been released at this time.

More information on this fatal stabbing will be released as the investigation continues.

Source: Dakota News Now