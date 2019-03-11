Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Everything You Need To Know

The 40th Annual Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019 is going on this Saturday, March 16. Admission is free.

The official St. Patrick´s Day activities are always held the Saturday before St. Patrick´s Day in Sioux Falls. This years festivities officially kick off at 11am with the annual Painting of the Shamrock that takes place in downtown Sioux Falls at 9th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade Route

The 2019 parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the 13th Street and Phillips Avenue. If you are participating in the parade itself they do require that you have the "official" St. Patrick´s Day Parade buttons which cost $3 each.

You can also take part in the St. Patty's Day Mile events. There is a 5 Mile run at 9:00am, a 5K run at 11:30 am, and a 1 Run at 1:55 pm. You can find more information at stpattysdaymile.com .

You can find more information at visitsouthdakota.com .