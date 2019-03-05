Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Deadline Coming Up

Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The festivities will officially kick off with the annual Painting of the Shamrock, which will take place at 11:00 AM at the center of the city, 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. The parade will begin at 2:00 PM at 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.

visitsiouxfalls.com

If you would like to have a float in the parade you have only a few days left to get signed up. The registration deadline is Saturday, March 9, 2019. You can find a parade registration form at Siouxfallschamber.com .

The first St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in downtown Sioux Falls in 1980. Sponsored by the St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza Committee, with help from Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual parade was designed to be a people's parade – meaning anyone can participate as long as they register in advance and they're wearing a button.

The "official" St. Patrick's Day Parade buttons cost $3 each. Proceeds help to offset the costs of the parade and are also given to local non-profits, like the Special Olympics, that participate in button sales. Thank you to our sponsors Avera Health, Sanford Health, Xcel Energy and the Holiday Inn City Centre.