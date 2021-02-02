Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has really made it difficult for the entertainment and events industries this year. South Dakota for one has remained open throughout the pandemic, but this doesn't mean that activities have continued on as normal.

Unfortunately, this is still true for yet another event in Sioux Falls that bites the COVID-19 dust. The 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls is canceled for this year. The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce made the disappointing announcement on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to the press release, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce indicated the parade's organizing committee felt that this was the best decision due to the on-going concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Shawn Cleary, chair of the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee, states in the press release

While it is a challenge to bridle the Irish spirit, we have the utmost respect for the advice of city officials and health care professionals to conitnue to be prudent in the midst of the COVID pandemic. We encourage all Sioux Falls residnets to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a safe and healthy way!

Even though the 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen, the City of Sioux Falls will light the Big Sioux River and Arc of Dreams sculpture green.

Despite this upsetting news, the parade does intend to return in 2022, and planning for this parade is already underway.

