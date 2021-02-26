Sioux Falls Sports Guide for Weekend of February 26, 2021

From FCS football games to the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs, there is something for every sports fan in South Dakota this weekend.

It was almost a year ago that the entire sports world shut down leaving us with nothing more than replays of classic games or documentaries. After experiencing that, we are blessed with a weekend that is full of events across all sports.

The NSIC Basketball Championships continue at the Sanford Pentagon this weekend. The semifinal round will be played on Saturday, February 27 with the championships scheduled for Sunday, February 28. Fans are not able to attend the games, but all of the games are being televised through Midco Sports Network.

South Dakota's high school wrestling championships continue in Rapid City through Saturday. Individual and team dual champions will be crowned. The dual championships on Friday night, along with the championship bouts on Saturday will be broadcasted on SDPB. SDPB-1 will televise Class A and SDPB-2 will be home to Class B.

The Sioux Falls Stampede will change its name to the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs for one night only on Saturday when they battle Omaha at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck will drop at 7:05 and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

FCS football teams will begin Week 2 of the spring season. South Dakota State will travel to North Dakota, while the University of South Dakota hits the road to Illinois State. Both games are scheduled for a noon kickoff and both will be televised through ESPN+.

This weekend also marks the final regular-season weekend for the Summit League. USD will host NDSU at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 (Women) and 3:30 (Men). The Sunday games will be televised live on MidcoSN2. SDSU hosts Kansas City on Friday and Saturday at 6:00 (Women) and 7:30 (Men) with Friday night's games televised on MidcoSN2.

Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty will battle in the GPAC Semifinals at the Corn Palace on Saturday at 3:00. Tickets are still available through the Dakota Wesleyan website. A live stream will also be available through the Dakota Wesleyan basketball page.

The Dakota State women will host the NSAA Conference Championship Game against Bellevue University on Saturday at 7:00. The game will be available to watch via the Dakota State YouTube page. A limited number of tickets also remain for those that want to attend the game in person.

Enjoy all of the games and matches this weekend!