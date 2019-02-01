Sioux Falls Skyforce Valiant in Loss to Legends

Every action was met with an equal and opposite reaction until the Texas Legends hit the final shot to defeat the Sioux Falls Skyforce 136-133 on Friday night at Comerica Center.

After scoring the first bucket of the game, Sioux Falls (22-13) spent the rest of the game playing catch up. Falling behind by 12 during the first quarter with neither team shooting well with 40 percent for Texas and 27 percent for Sioux Falls.

Judging by the final score, you can probably deduce that the offense flowed a bit more freely in the final three periods. Things got really close in the latter stages of the third period with a one-point margin for the Legends (13-22), but the hosts maintained the lead into the fourth.

With Texas holding a 131-119 lead with 2:33 left, a f urious comeback culminated with a three-point launch converted by Charles Cooke III (24 points) with 10.5 seconds left to cap a 14-2 run to tie the game. The man with the hot hand for the Legends had the final answer as Gary Trent, Jr. (39 points) buried a bomb in response just before the final horn to seal the win.

Duncan Robinson (26 points) and Briante Weber (26 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) shared the leading lead with Weber sealing his 7th triple double as a member of the ‘Force. Following Trent on the Legends side was Trahson Burrell with 24 points.

Sioux Falls will return home for the Super Bowl Sunday matinee against the Oklahoma City Blue. Texas will stay at home and face the South Bay Lakers on Saturday.