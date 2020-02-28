Sioux Falls Skyforce Trades

The NBA G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce has been busy this week in player trades.

Sioux Falls has acquired guard Jacobi Boykins along with a 2020 NBA G League 2nd round draft pick from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In exchange, the Skyforce is sending the Vipers the returning player rights to forward Jarnell Stokes.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein joins the Force with a 2nd Round pick from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in exchange for center Kavell Bigby-Williams. And the returning player rights to guard Ray McCallum from the Agua Caliente Clippers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Rodney Purvis.

Sioux Falls is in action tonight in Texas against the Legends.

For the month of March Sioux Falls fans can cheer on the Skyforce at five remaining home games at the Sanford Pentagon.

