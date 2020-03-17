Sioux Falls Skyforce Ticket Refund

The NBA G-League SF Skyforce issued a statement on Monday to ticket holders for the remaining games of the season. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled.

The league temporarily suspended its season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

If games are not played or played in an empty arena, the Skyforce will work with the ticketholder on a credit for a future game or a refund.

There are 3 home games remaining on the calendar for this season.

The Skyforce says if you have any questions on ticketing, please contact a Skyforce representative by calling 605-332-0605 or by email at info@skyforceonline.com.

