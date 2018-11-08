Sioux Falls Skyforce Streak to Start Season Has Rare Traits

It’s the fifth time in franchise history that the Sioux Falls Skyforce started the season with four straight wins. How the games are clumped together makes this fast start unique.

The first time the ‘Force began the season on an extended winning streak was the title year of 1995-96. Similar to this year, the games were highly concentrated with five wins over the course of nine days. That season ended with the team’s first CBA title.

One year later was the best start in team history beginning with 13 straight triumphs. However to begin the season the games were not tightly bunched. Amazingly that team almost finished the 1996 portion of the schedule undefeated. They only lost 9 games all year against 47 victories but fell in the playoffs.

The five-game streak to begin the 2004-05 started with four games in eight days led by the historic figures in David Bailey, Randy Livingston and Corsley Edwards. A long-awaited second title arrived at that season’s conclusion.

Another promising start came in 2012-13 when the team burst out of the gate with five straight in the left column that were spaced out at the beginning of the season. That team attained the record of 20-12 before sliding to a .500 finish.

This season’s four wins in six days stand as the tightest grouping of games to start a campaign in 30 seasons and the ‘Force won them all. Saturday will bring the chance to be the fifth team to start 5-0 with a couple days to tune up.