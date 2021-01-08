The 2021 NBA G League Season will start in February at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando without the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

This season of the NBA G League will be a little different than normal with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing throughout the country. Instead of playing at home facilities, the NBA has opted to move the G League season to Disney World. 17 NBA G League franchises along with the G League Ignite team will participate in this year's season.

The 17 teams that will make the trip to Orlando for the season include:

Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers)

Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs)

Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers)

Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans)

Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers)

Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)

Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)

Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets)

Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies)

Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)

Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)

Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)

Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks)

Sioux Falls has opted out of participating in the 2021 season. In a joint statement released by the Skyforce and Miami Heat, the decision was made due to the Heat's deep run in last season's postseason and playing outside of Sioux Falls.

“After our run to the NBA Finals and with the quick turnaround to the 2020-21 season, we made the decision to not participate in the upcoming G League single-site restart,” said HEAT Senior Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg. “We are very proud of the Sioux Falls Skyforce and our history in the G League and plan to resume play in Sioux Falls as soon as we are able to return.”

“We are looking forward to playing Skyforce basketball back here in Sioux Falls as soon as possible,” said Skyforce Owner/President Mike Heineman, “In the meantime, we will continue to support local basketball and youth in Sioux Falls and the greater South Dakota community as we prepare to return to have Skyforce basketball in the Pentagon.”

While we may go a while without seeing the Skyforce take the court, we at least know that when they do it will be here in Sioux Falls and not in Orlando.