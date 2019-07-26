Sioux Falls Skyforce Name New Head Coach

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have named a new head coach for the 2019-2020 season.

The Miami Heat, who is the NBA affiliate of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has promoted Eric Glass to head coach of the Skyforce.

He becomes the 20th head coach of the Skyforce in the history of one of the most iconic minor league organizations.

Glass has been with the Heat organization for 9 years and has served as the head coach of the Miami Heat summer league team the last two years.

He has had many roles with the Heat over the years including video coordinator which ironically was the same job that current Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra once held.

