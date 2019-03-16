It was big news that the Sioux Falls Skyforce had acquired former NBA guard Jarrett Jack to help them push toward the NBA G-League playoffs.

That good news was quickly replaced with bad news as during his debut with the Skyforce, he tore his ACL.

A MRI this week revealed that Jack had tears of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral meniscus as well as a sprain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) all in the left knee.

He will have surgery on April 1 in New York City.

In his one game with the Force, Jack played 29 minutes, scoring 21 points and adding six assists and five rebounds against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Skyforce have been struggling the last couple of weeks and the addition of Jarrett Jack was supposed to help them make a good push to the postseason but now will have to figure out where to go from here without all that experience and talent that they had acquired.