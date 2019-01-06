Sioux Falls Skyforce Keep Suns at Arm’s Length in Road Win

A good launch for the Sioux Falls Skyforce helped them set sail toward defeating the Northern Arizona Suns 113-105 on Sunday at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

When describing good launch, the Skyforce (16-9) surrendered the first basket, but immediately ripped off 8 straight points to seize the lead. By the end of the first quarter the lead reached 14 and only briefly slipped below double digits for the rest of the game.

For the Suns (3-22), the setback continues a string of losses that now reaches 12. They last tasted victory at Iowa on December 1.

It wasn’t always a smooth ride, considering that late in the second quarter Sioux Falls lost the services of Raphiael Putney due to an injury. The next man up was Emanuel Terry who joined the lineup after being acquired via trade from Canton the day before in exchange for Malik Newman.

Terry finished with 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in a sparkling debut. Duncan Robinson built the foundation by scoring 14 in the first quarter on the way to 23 overall to lead the ‘Force and Charles Cooke III chipped in 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Northern Arizona had four players reach double figures led by Hollis Thompson’s 22 points and 13 rebounds. George King supplied 18 points and 9 assists for the hosts.

The next stop on this road trip for Sioux Falls will be a little further west in California with the Agua Caliente Clippers on Tuesday. Northern Arizona will start a road trip of their own at Wisconsin on Wednesday.