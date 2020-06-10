Every league and team throughout the country have had to navigate the business world and COVID-19 world at the same time over the last few months.

The pandemic either postponed or canceled sports throughout the world and it affected teams in our own backyard.

From college basketball to baseball to the NBA G-League, local teams have had to cancel seasons just like everywhere else.

On June 4, the NBA G-League officially canceled their season and issued the following statement.

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim today announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, which was suspended March 12, has been canceled. The NBA G League’s regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28. “While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said Abdur-Rahim. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.” In the coming weeks, the NBA G League will announce end-of-season award winners, including the Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

When the season was paused back in March prior to the cancellation in June, the Sioux Falls Skyforce had moved back into the playoff picture but we will know never know how this season would have ended.

The 2019-2020 season saw some ups and downs for first-year head coach Eric Glass, but he proved he was certainly the right guy for the job and evolved a lot in year one as head coach.