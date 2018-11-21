Sioux Falls Skyforce Gathering Food, Breaking Out Corn Jerseys This Weekend

At a time of year when we reflect on the blessings we have received in our lives, here’s a great chance to help those who are struggling with putting food on the table.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce and South Dakota Corn have teamed up for Corn Week which culminates in the annual game where the team wears a jersey that pays homage to most widely grown crop in the state. More importantly, the two use the occasion to conduct a food drive to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

Donation bins are stationed at the Sioux Falls Skyforce offices (2131 S. Minnesota Avenue) for people to drop off their non-perishable food items from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 21 and on Friday, November 23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Fans can also bring their items to the Sanford Pentagon when the ‘Force and the South Bay Lakers play on Saturday, November 24 at 7:00 PM. The jerseys are also available for purchase to raise money for Feeding South Dakota.

What does this mean for a family in need? The price of a jersey is worth 10 weeks of food or it could be used to put food in a child’s backpack to feed their family every weekend throughout the school year.

Through the five years of this promotion over $30,000 has been raised and thousands of pounds of food donated through this effort to help those who have nowhere to turn for their next meal. Consider helping in this campaign and if you would like to know more, visit the Sioux Falls Skyforce website .