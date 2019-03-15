Sioux Falls Skyforce Final Home Games of the Season

The Sioux Falls Skyforce enter the final two week of the regular NBA G-League season with their last home games. Friday against Salt Lake City at 7:00 PM and Sunday playing Memphis at 5:00 PM. Both games will be covered by Dan Peters and air on Information 1000 KSOO.

The Skyforce sits in eight place in the West with a 23-22 record. A total of five games remain in the season.

On Thursday the Skyforce announced that NBA veteran Jarrett Jack will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a left knee injury late in the third quarter of last Saturday’s game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

On Monday, MRI testing revealed tears of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral meniscus, as well as a sprain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the left knee. Jack’s surgery is scheduled for April 1 at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and will be conducted by Brooklyn Nets Medical Director and Head Team Physician Dr. Riley J. Williams III, MD. A timetable for recovery will be released at a later date.

Saturday’s game marked Jack’s lone appearance for Sioux Falls after being acquired by the team off of waivers on March 5, totaling 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes of action prior to his injury.

Source:Sioux Falls Skyforce