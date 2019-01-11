Sioux Falls Skyforce End Four Game Road Trip with Loss to Stockton Kings

Turnovers played a key factor in the Stockton Kings 127-111 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday night at Stockton Arena.

From the numbers standpoint it was 21 turnovers committed by Sioux Falls (17-10) and only 13 generated which led to 23-11 edge in points off turnovers for the Kings (13-9). As it pertains to momentum, Sioux Falls had just taken the lead in the early stages in the second quarter when the careless trend began and the Skyforce couldn’t fight their way out of the quicksand.

The other point of contention was the Kings’ ability to secure 14 offensive rebounds which led to a decided edge in second chance points (23-8). A healthy amount of those caroms were put back dunks for the hosts.

Charles Cooke III continued his hot streak averaging over 20 points per contest over the last five games including 23 against the Kings as Sioux Falls had 7 players hit double figures. Emmanuel Terry continues to impress in his new uniform with 18 points and Raphiael Putney scored 17 in his first game back from an injury suffered against Northern Arizona.

All ten players that entered for the Kings scored at least 8 points with Cameron Reynolds leading the way with 25 off the bench. Veteran guard Kalin Lucas added 23, supplemented by a double- double from Daniel Ochefu of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sioux Falls has a tall task in front of them on Sunday as they return home to face the Midwest Division leading Oklahoma City Blue. Stockton will remain at home to tangle with the Austin Spurs on Sunday.