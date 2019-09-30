Sioux Falls Skyforce Acquire 2nd Round Draft Pick in Trade

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have made a trade prior to the NBA G League Draft.

Stay with me on this, because there is a lot to absorb.

The Skyforce announced that they acquired the Austin Spurs 2nd Round Draft Pick in the 2019 NBA G League Draft (34th overall) from the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for the returning player rights to Gerard Tarin and Sioux Falls own 2019 2nd Round Pick (39th overall).

A season ago, Tarin played in 23 games for the Force and averaged 3.8 PPG and 3 RPG.

