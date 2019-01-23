Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon Sets Course

Is this the year you cross off running a marathon from your bucket list? Here's your chance. The Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon will be held in Sioux Falls Sunday, April 28.

The 13-mile course will begin in downtown Sioux Falls, take you south through the central part of the city to the west side where you will pick up the bike trail. Once on the bike trail runners will take the counter clockwise route and finish at Falls Park.

Enter in several divisions for cash and prizes determined by age. Registration is super easy online. Take a look at what all runners will receive.

And if you're not a runner you can still support those who will be participating. Several designated cheer stands will be on the race route and you or your organization can be a volunteer one of the many water stations, as a course monitor, help with packet pickup and start and finish line helpers.